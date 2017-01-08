Transcript for 'The Great American Eclipse' airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

So that's at the last solar eclipse to be seen on this continent in this century in his eyes and mountains in August 21 2017. Well another eclipse visible from North America that's 38 years from now made eight. Shadow of the moon fall in the world peace and ABC news of course we'll bring you complete report on the that's clips 38 years from now. I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.