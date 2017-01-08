'The Great American Eclipse' airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Watch the special live coverage of the first total solar eclipse that can be seen from the U.S. in 38 years. David Muir leads coverage from the 70-mile "path of totality" where the moon will block the sun entirely. Airs Monday, Aug. 21, from 1-3 p.m. ET.
0:33 | 08/01/17

Transcript for 'The Great American Eclipse' airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
So that's at the last solar eclipse to be seen on this continent in this century in his eyes and mountains in August 21 2017. Well another eclipse visible from North America that's 38 years from now made eight. Shadow of the moon fall in the world peace and ABC news of course we'll bring you complete report on the that's clips 38 years from now. I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

