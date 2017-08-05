Great white sharks off the shore of Long Beach, California

More
Towboat captains capture incredible footage of great white sharks in Long Beach, California. The pair spotted about 13 sharks swimming just 50 feet from the shore.
0:37 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Great white sharks off the shore of Long Beach, California
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47280370,"title":"Great white sharks off the shore of Long Beach, California","duration":"0:37","description":"Towboat captains capture incredible footage of great white sharks in Long Beach, California. The pair spotted about 13 sharks swimming just 50 feet from the shore.","url":"/US/video/great-white-sharks-off-shore-long-beach-california-47280370","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.