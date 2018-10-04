Green Bay Packers player arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat at airport

More
Trevor Davis allegedly said to his companion, "Did you pack the explosives?"
0:41 | 04/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Green Bay Packers player arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat at airport
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54373389,"title":"Green Bay Packers player arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat at airport","duration":"0:41","description":"Trevor Davis allegedly said to his companion, \"Did you pack the explosives?\"","url":"/US/video/green-bay-packers-player-arrested-allegedly-making-false-54373389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.