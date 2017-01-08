Transcript for Grieving mom puts face to opioid crisis, one portrait at a time

Her parents called her to differ. In march of 2015. Tiffany do you Sharman at 23 year old mother of two young children from hooks that died of a fentanyl overdose. I hope that it makes people more aware that this is truly a problem. And these young people need help. Tiffany's face is one of dozens on display this month that the state library and Concord. This gallery is part of the angels of addictions project. An idea hatched by Anne Marie's on find yet when her 25 year old daughter Jacqueline died of an overdose in 2014. You know just started something from my heart. But then I realize that you can influence. People. Lane you have pictures to go along with the numbers so they can see our lost children. And Marie began painting her daughter's portrait to heal but soon learned there were many more parents experiencing the same grief for the same reasons. In less than two years she's done 88 portraits of people who've died struggling with addiction. All of them will be on display this month. Don't try to be and you know because. He will you buy it behind a lot of people care about it and you're never gonna have that legacy that you should have. These are All My Children now. I know them all very well honor spiritual. Level as I turn them into a beautiful portrait.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.