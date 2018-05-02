Guests running late to wedding call 911 for police escort

An emergency dispatcher in Palm Beach County, Florida, took the call from someone claiming to be late to a wedding.
0:35 | 02/05/18

Transcript for Guests running late to wedding call 911 for police escort

