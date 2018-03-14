Not guilty plea entered for Nikolas Cruz, who faces death penalty in school shooting

Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.
0:21 | 03/14/18

Apart from Florida school shooting remained silent today when asked to enter a plea during a court appearance as a result the judge entered a not guilty plea and Nicholas cruises behalf. Cruises public defender repeated the nineteen year old would plead guilty of prosecutors waived the death penalty that they're seeking for. In last month's shooting in Parkland prosecutors say they've will not waive it.

