Gunman on the run after robbing Las Vegas casino poker room

The robbery happened Tuesday and was still being investigated.
1:09 | 11/29/17

For following a developing story from Las Vegas police have launched a manhunt after brazen robbery at the Bellagio hotel. And this morning we're getting our first look at the man police are trying to find it take a look they say he was wearing a wig and glasses. And his face was partially covered when he robbed of cash share. At the famed Bellagio poker cage now his getaway car was in the valley area and someone else was inside the vehicle. Police do not believe that person was there willingly however they say they're confident they'll make an arrest soon. There was video. There was a lot of things that that were done hopeless field. Comfortable confidence and that those that would commit crimes like this. On the strip mall will be hunted down and whatever amount of cash and god is not enough to face a lifetime in prison. And get this actor James Woods was in the casino at the time of the robbery he says that he was only thirty feet from the poker cage. But he tweeted the Bellagio staff were fantastic days surrendered the money quietly so no customers would get hurt nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff cool under pressure.

