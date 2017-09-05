Hail ravages parts of Denver

More
Video shows car windshields cracking as a heavy hailstorm ravages Denver, including the Colorado Rockies baseball stadium.
1:06 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hail ravages parts of Denver
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47301390,"title":"Hail ravages parts of Denver","duration":"1:06","description":"Video shows car windshields cracking as a heavy hailstorm ravages Denver, including the Colorado Rockies baseball stadium.","url":"/US/video/hail-ravages-parts-denver-47301390","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.