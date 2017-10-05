Hail slams into pool in New Mexico

More
Hail violently crashes on the surface of a swimming pool in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
0:25 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hail slams into pool in New Mexico
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47331038,"title":"Hail slams into pool in New Mexico","duration":"0:25","description":"Hail violently crashes on the surface of a swimming pool in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.","url":"/US/video/hail-slams-pool-mexico-47331038","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.