Halladay performed low, fast maneuvers before fatal crash: NTSB

In the moments before the fatal crash, Roy Halladay's aircraft performed low, fast maneuvers, flying as close as 75 feet to houses on the shore, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated.
Transcript for Halladay performed low, fast maneuvers before fatal crash: NTSB
But we're learning more about pal plane crash that killed baseball stall Roy Halladay federal investigators say the retired pitcher. Brit made up and sharp dive before crashing into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Transportation Safety Board says the data recorder shows how they flew as low as eleven feet above the water minutes before. Do you November 7 crash however. Federal investigators are not say exactly what caused the crash nor did they placed blame on holiday for what was his Bob piloting at that time. Not yet the NTSB says the full investigation could take years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

