'Hangry' passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train

Mitch Katz got fed up with waiting and took matters into his own hands.
0:29 | 05/15/17

Transcript for 'Hangry' passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train
For the take out food and came to the passengers on board an Amtrak train no helicopter needed. Other New York's Washington chain was stuck somewhere in Delaware say a passenger is headed to order some big theft. So much waited out video of the delivery guy walking down the tracks. Good thing too that train was scheduled to arrive before dinner time but. It was three hours late and you know people are already getting delayed you don't want them to be angry you out we got a good tip yes. He deserves it also true he certainly does look.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

