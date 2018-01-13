Transcript for Hawaii Gov. David Ige addresses false emergency alert of incoming missile

Early this morning and terrorize me and a false alarm or San two cellphones and QTV and radio. We investigated and has seen as the U. Became aware that it was an ever. We need to catch him to send the notification that it was also. This should not have happened we are investigating the sequence of events that occurred. And terrorist media and emergency management. Which. It's home is. Also not to be spent. Can you explain that error in death as much as you can. It was a procedure. That occurs at the change of shift when they go through to make sure. The system. That is working and and employees pushed around but. Came down this new person pushing the wrong books. We first it's horrible person it's my responsibilities. As much. All purpose of this that Christians should refuse and shipped to understand what is the process. We'll take action to do prevent this from. And with and one hopes to do this but this decision welcomed what actions have been finish investigations. Eiffel. We're open for this doesn't have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.