Transcript for Hawaiians concerned about possible nuclear threat

We're gonna move on to other headlines happening around the world this morning and it does appear they'll. A North Korea may be getting ready for another nuclear tests. Japan reportedly has intercepted radio signals that suggests a ballistic missile test in the next few days. North Korea has been relatively quiet since mid September but it's activity has been picking up in a last week. That's when president trump put the country back on the list of terrorism. Sponsors slow with all of this happening brought that burned threat from North Korea Hawaii is preparing for the worst B aloha state is reinstating a Cold War era. Nuclear attack warning system sirens will alert residents that missile is heading toward them first test of scheduled for Friday. And will continue once a month. For the foreseeable future. TV and radio announcements are also being aired to tell people what to do in the event of a nuclear strike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.