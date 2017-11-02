Now Playing: Heavy Wind Blows Tractor-Trailer Over Highway Patrol Car

Now Playing: High School Sports Bus Crash Caught on Video

Now Playing: Snowstorm Wallops the Northeast

Now Playing: Heavy Snow Pounds New York City

Now Playing: Blizzard 2017: Icy roads Create Treacherous Travel Conditions in Northeast

Now Playing: Blizzard Pummels New York City, 1 Foot of Snow Expected

Now Playing: Winter Storm Emergency Issued for Philadelphia

Now Playing: Northeast Snowstorm Snarls Morning Commute

Now Playing: Northeast Braces for Major Snowstorm

Now Playing: Tornadoes Rip Through Louisiana, Mississippi

Now Playing: Inside Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Rental Home

Now Playing: With Travel Ban on Hold, Thousands of Visa Holders Race to Enter the US

Now Playing: Trump Attacks the Legal System for Refusing to Restore His Travel Ban

Now Playing: Sudanese Doctor Describes His Experience With Immigration Order

Now Playing: Previewing Chinese New Year Celebrations at Mandarin Oriental DC

Now Playing: What the US Vetting Process Is Like for Refugee Families

Now Playing: Chaotic Scramble, Confusion for Refugees, Asylum Seekers After Trump's Travel Ban

Now Playing: Elon Musk Tweets About Digging Tunnel in LA

Now Playing: President Trump's Travel Ban Creates Uproar, Draws Protests