Transcript for 2 Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Delaware Prison

Negotiations are underway to end a daylong hostage crisis at a maximum security prison in Delaware. It started when inmates took four employees hostage triggering a statewide prison lockdown until the hostages have been released who are still being held they inmates say they are upset about the lack of education and rehab opportunities.

