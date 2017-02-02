2 Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Delaware Prison

Two prison employees have been released, along with dozens of inmates, during an ongoing hostage situation in Delaware, according to authorities.
02/02/17

Comments
Negotiations are underway to end a daylong hostage crisis at a maximum security prison in Delaware. It started when inmates took four employees hostage triggering a statewide prison lockdown until the hostages have been released who are still being held they inmates say they are upset about the lack of education and rehab opportunities.

