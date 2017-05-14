Transcript for High school quarterback shot dead at graduation party

People who nuance that he was a leader with a bright future he was killed just three days the fourth high school graduation. This is video of eighteen year old Bryant Lee of the starting quarterback for McKinley high school this past year. He's known to his friends and family as BJ biggest thing with him it and I just don't feel you. Always. Ken hill was Lee's head coach at McKinley he got the phone call this morning that's another home confidence takes mrs. sort of morneau. In the Kia started reaching out to me to see what matter if I entered and unfortunately you know it was true that you bridge that Lee was shot in the head early this morning while attending a party just a few blocks from his north Baton Rouge home. It's the second time in six months Lee was shot the last time happened a few blocks from today's shooting back then he was struck in the leg. Both times family and friends that he was innocent bystanders do that we was shocked when he got sat. Back in November 1 timers say easing the kid he's not really blew open no would have been crowding at the newseum is cool you to buy himself. And ought to get to news that this morning about MBAs tonight we just told us are the coach says Lee was a good kid with a great GPA. His family says Lee plan to attend southern university in the fall reporting in the newsroom mark Armstrong at UB RC news to you.

