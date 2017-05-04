Hiker freed from beneath 1,500-pound boulder in Rocky Mountains

More
Rescuers hiked up steep terrain on North Table Mountain to take the unconscious woman to safety.
1:54 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hiker freed from beneath 1,500-pound boulder in Rocky Mountains

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46608343,"title":"Hiker freed from beneath 1,500-pound boulder in Rocky Mountains","duration":"1:54","description":"Rescuers hiked up steep terrain on North Table Mountain to take the unconscious woman to safety.","url":"/US/video/hiker-freed-beneath-1500-pound-boulder-rocky-mountains-46608343","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.