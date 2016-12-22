Transcript for Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile up at Los Angeles International Airport

This turning out to be a rough Thursday morning for many were discovered that breaking news the holiday rush is getting off to rocky start with delays overnight at a major airport. Gridlock overnight at Los Angeles international airport with people stuck in traffic jams and on airplanes. A ground stop forcing some flights to land at other airports. Passengers saying they waited two hours on the tarmac to. Our pilot was telling us that it would be like another twenty minutes he hasn't seen so much airplanes on one track in a few years so it's a disallowed its aggregate but we're here now. Well the airport is blaming the delays on runway construction and the high number of holiday traveler and as he look at those images you'll notice that the tarmac there was fairly wet that is causing some of the delays as well for the area. LA getting quite a bit of rain. In the San Fernando Valley in the meantime what roads were packed with holiday shoppers and travelers and fans and players at the point city a bowl in San Diego. Dealing with downforce. Throughout that game on the radar you can see widespread to rein in Southern California and Arizona the East Coast we'll have some trouble spots as well. As a holiday rush gets underway at two it is just in public. Following all the details for us good morning. Can this Mara. Thanks in good morning to you was well slippery travel a big concern over far north New England today as we track a couple of inches of snow Elvis is over the interior toward the 95 for in good shape. And of course some fantastic news here for holiday travel how about Friday. Good shape eastern seaboard out west though big concern is another storm roll San. This one packing a punch with heavy flooding rains. And also the potential for some very heavy snow in this expands out over the plains states having a toward this upcoming weekend. With near blizzard conditions in nature travel in packs could actually. Have some severe weather out ahead of the system.

