Transcript for Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder he found in his shower: Police

Well justice at the scene here for you detectives tell us of this homeowner actually owns two pieces of property along this road here one has a home on a bit he lives out of in the other one is this home behind this here. Then he runs as Internet based business out about where this deadly encounter happened this morning detectives tell us that homeowner knew something was wrong. As an as he stepped up to the front door. Japanese say the deadly confrontation inside his home happened just before 8 o'clock this morning when the owner arrived to do some work for his Internet based business. You noticed a window screen out in the yard and someone had forced open the front door. Detectives say he went in and confronted another man you found in the shower the homeowner left after the two exchanged war. He returned home. Retreat of firearms. Came back over to the residence. And fired multiple rounds into the shower killing future. Lieutenant Travis Adams says the homeowner called 911 admitted to dispatchers that he had just shot and killed an intruder. It's not clear how long the burglar had been inside the home but detectives don't believe the homeowner given any warnings before he fired his gun. Deputies later arrested the homeowner for second degree murder they believe he had ample time to call for help when he went back home. Certainly he had an opportunity. Paul law enforcement at that time. And we've contacted our local prosecutor and explain the circumstances to him he agrees. Second degree murder was appropriate charge in this case. Investigators say the homeowner is cooperating with detectives the county's medical examiner arrived late this afternoon to remove the intruders body. Detectives don't bully Pugh was armed when he was killed. And several neighbors told me off camera that the man who is under arrest tonight mostly keeps to himself it appears that. No one else was inside either home when all of this happened there bill Perry Mason counties to be Karen come when news.

