-
Now Playing: White House announces Sex Assault Awareness Month
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly settles sexual harassment lawsuits
-
Now Playing: Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder he found in his shower: Police
-
Now Playing: 3 dead from explosion in St. Louis
-
Now Playing: Call her lucky: Lucy the dog rescued from 30-foot hole
-
Now Playing: Meet the young woman who predicted the final two teams in March Madness
-
Now Playing: Newly-revealed sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly
-
Now Playing: Possible new sighting of missing teacher and former student
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old faces charges for sexual assault streamed on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the South
-
Now Playing: 'Still in disbelief': Family holds candlelight vigil for missing Tennessee teen
-
Now Playing: Southeast braces for more severe weather after tornado kills 2
-
Now Playing: Police seek carjacking suspect who was doused with gasoline
-
Now Playing: Airborne technology that helps first responders tackle emergencies better and faster
-
Now Playing: Weather officials issue 'high risk' warning in the South
-
Now Playing: Memorial held for 13-year-old victim of carbon monoxide poisoning
-
Now Playing: Alleged sexual assault on 15-year-old girl streamed on Facebook Live
-
Now Playing: Carjacker slides into the driver's seat while woman fills her gas tank
-
Now Playing: Inside the cockpit with the Thunderbird pilots