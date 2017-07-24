Transcript for 'Horrific' human-smuggling incident not an isolated event, officials say

We're learning some new details this morning about the deadly human trafficking tragedy in San Antonio at least nine people are dead. Seventeen critical condition after a tractor trailer was discovered. With its human cargo people crammed together as a temperatures hit triple digits overnight these scenes visuals very in the city. Police say the victims include several Mexicans and at least two Guatemala is alleged driver is due in federal court this morning ABC's Kenneth mountain has more. What happened in this big rig truck parked at a Texas Wal-Mart is now considered or crime we're looking at human trafficking. Crime. Just after midnight Sunday morning a store employee called fit into your police told officers that disoriented me and approached. Asking for water. When police arrived they opened the back of the tractor trailer it down dozens of people it's all right including children. The air conditioning was not working so everyone was Lou. First responders say the thirty survivors were hot to the touch showing signs that heat stroke and dehydration. It quickly became a race against time. Plus helicopters fly patients. Utilized several area hospitals. To transport people out officials looked at the store surveillance video which showed vehicles arriving and picking up people from the truck. It is not an uncommon crime in Texas earlier this month a police officer found twelve people stuck in the back of it and air conditioned box truck. One of the deadliest cases on record habit of Victoria Texas back in 2003. When nineteen people locked in a stifling hot big rig. Died and this most recent case authorities have taken the driver to custody. And US attorney says he will be charged the south Texas heat is punishing this time of year these people were helpless in the hands of their transporters. Immigration and customs enforcement along with Homeland Security are now involved in the investigation. Kenneth mouton ABC news San Antonio.

