Hospice patient gets wish granted by law enforcement

More
Mr. Shipp always wanted to ride along with a police officer.
0:55 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hospice patient gets wish granted by law enforcement
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54825019,"title":"Hospice patient gets wish granted by law enforcement","duration":"0:55","description":"Mr. Shipp always wanted to ride along with a police officer.","url":"/US/video/hospice-patient-granted-law-enforcement-54825019","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.