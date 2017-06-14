Transcript for House chaplain offers prayer in wake of shooting

We as Americans are blessed by a free and open society with rights secured by law and the constitution. But once again we are reminded. That there is a vulnerability. That comes whiff that openness. May we all be vigilant in being good citizens. Neighbors. And defenders of our way of life. At a time. When so many challenges to our way of life and government seem. Under siege. We thank you for the men and women who respond. To the crises that be flawless. Especially the capitol police. In all first responders. May their heroism. And generosity of spirit be an inspiration to us all. In May they be assured of our appreciation. Of their service. And in this great silence. As we are gathered. Most dramatically. As this assembly the people's house. The Republicans and Democrats. Being mindful of the rare companionship they share. Men and women. Who have taken very public responsibility. For our country. That carries so many burdens. And today the reminder. Shared danger. May this day be characterized by kindness. Good well and compassion. One to another. God. Bless America. And mail all that is done this day be free or greater honor and glory. Amen and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.