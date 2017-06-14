Transcript for House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'We are united in our anguish'

My colleagues. There are very strong emotions throughout this house today. We are all horrified. By this dreadful attack on our friends and our colleagues. And those who served him protects this capital. We are all praying for those who were attacked and for their families. Steve Scott lease Zachary barf. Met Mike a special agent David Bailey. Special agent crystal griner. We are all giving our thoughts to those currently being treated for their injuries at this moment. And we are united. We are united in our shock. We are united are English. In attack. On one of us is an attack on. All of us. I know we want to give our thanks to the first responders. And the Alexandria police department who were on the scene minutes. And I know this house wants to state unequivocally. That we are as ever. All odd. By the tremendous bravery of the capitol police. I spoke with special agent Bailey. And special aging griner this morning. One was being treated one was about to go to surgery. I expressed our prefer own gratitude to them. It is clear to me. Based not various eyewitness accounts. That without these two heroes. Agent Bailey an aging griner. Many lives would have been lost. I know that we all want to learn as much we can about what happened. We just all received a briefing from the sergeant of arms. I've complete confidence in the investigation that's being conducted by the capital police the FBI. Who are also working with local law enforcement. I know we want to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of support that we've received. From throughout the capital and from throughout the country. And now knowing Steve's polices we all do he is likely really frustrated that he's not going to be of the plane the baseball game that. I also know that Steve wants all of us to commend the bravery of those who came to the aid of the wounded. In the coming days we will hear their stories. And we'll have a chance to hold up their heroism. By colleagues. There are so many memories from this day that we all want to forget. And there are so many images. That we will not want to see again. But there is one image in particular that this house should keep him. And that is a photo I saw this morning. Of our democratic colleagues gathered in prayer this morning after hearing the news. You know every day we come here to test and a challenge each other. We feel sold deeply about the things that we fight for the things that we believe him. At times our emotions can clearly get the best of us were all imperfect. But we do not shed our humanity when we enter this chamber. For all the no les and all the fury we are one family. These were our Brothers and sisters in the line of fire. These were our Brothers and sisters who ran into danger in Sutton saved countless lives. So before this house returns to its business. Bush is slow down and reflect. To think about. How were all being tested right now because. We are being tested right now. I ask each of you. To join mean. To resolve. To come together to lift each other up in a show the country to show the world. That we are one house the people's house united in our humanity. It is that humidity. Which will win the day and it always will. God bless I yield.

