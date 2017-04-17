Houston couple complains they were booted from United flight

More
Michael Hohl and his fiance were en route to their wedding in Costa Rica.
1:38 | 04/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston couple complains they were booted from United flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46850957,"title":"Houston couple complains they were booted from United flight","duration":"1:38","description":"Michael Hohl and his fiance were en route to their wedding in Costa Rica. ","url":"/US/video/houston-couple-complains-booted-united-flight-46850957","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.