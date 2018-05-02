Transcript for Houston couple reports entire house missing

U I think it's okay here's just you run. Joseph one Lani Harris and describe their medicine go home as the perfect escape from city life. A chance to take in the country. I mean the Hannity bill. The wind just blew it is just nice and who you know are really enjoyed it. They purchased the ten acre property last year with this twenty by thirty pre fab home on site. It's got a green roof with wood siding they recently remodeled its inside the Harrison say they last visited the place in November Lonnie went back on Friday. Only to find nothing way. The net the net now lawyers see I see to how well off all the blocks and pipes stick it. The whole house who how people connect missing cars. Are stolen. At a house. That few are understandably upset Lonnie said tire tracks show someone. Apparently hold the house away it. And I said you know this is really gonna sound strange. But I need to report both local and now. There are light. How. I think yes. We have ten acres and had a little cabin. And the cabin is gone. The couple says they called the Madison county sheriff's department about the structures disappearance. They're now hopeful someone might spotted. Jim doesn't call call the Madison deals sheriff's department. And left and that what you see. We really would like to have our house backed. Tonight as they please for information in this case they say they'll rebuild in some way shape or form. Telling name they plan to anchor down there next house into a slab Steve Campion thirteen. Eyewitness News.

