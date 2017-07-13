Transcript for Human remains found in search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men

Good evening. A map watch robots guy district attorney. Here to make an announcement about a significant development. In the investigation and you've all been following so patiently. So diligently. We have found human remains. In at approximately twelve and a half foot deep calming grave. That we have painstakingly. Dog. With a lot of care so as not to damage any potential evidence. I'm very very sad to say. That we can now identify. Deep and OG RO nineteen years old of Middletown. As one of the people that was found buried in that very. He's been missing since Friday. We notified his family that we have covered his body. There are additional human remains inside that grave. So this painstaking process will go war. We're not done yet. This is a homicide make no mistake about it. Just don't know how many homicides. We are get to know the answer that question. I want to let you know that we reiterated. Over and over again it goes. To say while more time. For the families. There were strong. We're gonna remain strong we're going to see this investigation to the end. We're gonna bring each and every one of these laws for his home to their families. One way or another. We will not rest but we do that. We'll take a few. Questions and Elsie from Arnold. I can't comment boy and that type of homicide that it is at this point but I am comfortable classifying as homicide. And yeah. One thing. That is something that we're gonna look at. Very very closely. I feel that we bought herself a little bit of time in charging. Mr. DiNardo whipped these stolen car. Case today getting that five million dollar bail. It is my hope that he does not post that but that's his prerogative of course keep you posted. We're going to start looking seriously at the homicide charges and in fact we already have pursued that option. Live from. Oh yes. I'm sorry no I misunderstood you. Not at this time. I don't want to comment on that but. You can draw some logical conclusions that were found inside a well would have put the poll that we have to excavate. I really gets we're we're still examining the evidence. The investigation as you all know has taken two tracks. It's been about recovery of one side. And about ascertaining what actually occurred on the other side. We're still avidly pursuing both of those avenues at this. Now Helen. No because that part of the investigation is very much alive they several world believes that we've been pursuing our hot. They remain so and this is verified proof of that table more question. There. We had a cadaver dogs and I don't understand the science behind it but those dogs could smell. These four boys twelve and a half feet below the ground. All right thank you all very much I see you at 11 o'clock have a good night hours.

