Transcript for Hundreds protest, 23 arrested after confrontation with off-duty LAPD officer

What started as a protest quickly turned into a riot windows smashed cars scratched. And graffiti sprayed across homes. When I came home saw that crowd I freaked out and then the police officer came to the door and they should be like you to leave the house and I said. Anaheim city crews cleaned up quickly but for some that damage runs deep and it all started with just confrontation Tuesday. Between an off duty LAPD officer who lives in the neighborhood and a group of teens. The officer pulled a weapon and fired around when the teens became aggressive and started pushing. I think that will more than day wasn't right about hunting the man had to pull the cubic saying I saw earlier in the bushes on the reality for the heart. Counting was there. He did not affect Deans and you'll love duty which I understand. And he shouldn't have reacted only. Local kids say the video of the altercation is all over social media. Investigators think it's started when the off duty officer asked the key is to stay off as long. That's their dream home in those kids go buy them mintier stuff awful what time they walk across property finally said enough is enough. Meanwhile some kids think the trouble is it over. I think there you know he lives there's innovation in an imminent. Brian are sending in his house at 830 happened last night they shouldn't happen again. Knoller was hurt by that gun fire but damage was definitely done to this community. And now investigators must sort out if the off duty officer went too far.

