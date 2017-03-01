Transcript for Hundreds Scour Colorado Neighborhood for 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

The search continues for six year old David. Puckett who wandered away from home on dieters eat you have to come out and look I just awareness that home and do nothing people from all around have been filling. Olympic park parking lot ready to embark on what seems like an endless search but it doesn't matter how many tend to beat the bushes went out there in turn do it again an AMBER Alert issued today at now expanded the search efforts beyond the city of Aurora. Whether. It increasingly. Too as police are now using bloodhounds to search for the boy. There's still canvassing the neighborhood where the boy was last scenes. Drones that Wiki at residential and business that you cameras in the area just anything that might lead them to the boy's whereabouts.

