ICE arrests undocumented dad as he's gardening

More
The 39-year-old man came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was a child.
0:34 | 02/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ICE arrests undocumented dad as he's gardening
Tell your world. Seven I'd have a. You'll. Seven that ever happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53370422,"title":"ICE arrests undocumented dad as he's gardening","duration":"0:34","description":"The 39-year-old man came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was a child. ","url":"/US/video/ice-arrests-undocumented-dad-gardening-53370422","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.