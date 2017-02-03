Transcript for ICE detains 'Dreamer' after she urged Trump to protect her

The arrest of a woman in Mississippi raising questions about president Trump's claims that he's only targeting the bad ones in his immigration crack down. So after her father and brother were picked up by immigration agents Daniela Vargas made a public statement on their behalf for what to hear what happened next. Today my father and brother await deportation black continue to fight this battle as a dreamer. To help contribute to this country let's just go that is they analyze my country. Well moments later after that Vargas herself was arrested. And now she faces deportation. She was brought to the US from Argentina as a child and was granted temporary legal status by Dak or something that some deferred action for its childhood a rivals. Immigration officials say her arrest complies with federal law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.