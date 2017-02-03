ICE detains 'Dreamer' after she urged Trump to protect her

A young woman in the process of renewing her permission as a "Dreamer" to remain in the United States legally was arrested Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a press conference where she urged President Donald Trump to prot
0:46 | 03/02/17

Transcript for ICE detains 'Dreamer' after she urged Trump to protect her
The arrest of a woman in Mississippi raising questions about president Trump's claims that he's only targeting the bad ones in his immigration crack down. So after her father and brother were picked up by immigration agents Daniela Vargas made a public statement on their behalf for what to hear what happened next. Today my father and brother await deportation black continue to fight this battle as a dreamer. To help contribute to this country let's just go that is they analyze my country. Well moments later after that Vargas herself was arrested. And now she faces deportation. She was brought to the US from Argentina as a child and was granted temporary legal status by Dak or something that some deferred action for its childhood a rivals. Immigration officials say her arrest complies with federal law.

