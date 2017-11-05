ICE-led gang surge

A six-week nationwide gang operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) concluded this weekend with arrests across the United States - the largest gang surge conducted by HSI to date.
1:41 | 05/11/17

Transcript for ICE-led gang surge
So today. We're controlling what our state local counterparts. Which is one of our game surges operation community shield where we are targeting transnational gangs. In the city Trout. Texas. And we are going after knows about a violent gang members. It's. Go check him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47358418,"title":"ICE-led gang surge","duration":"1:41","description":"A six-week nationwide gang operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) concluded this weekend with arrests across the United States - the largest gang surge conducted by HSI to date.","url":"/US/video/ice-led-gang-surge-47358418","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
