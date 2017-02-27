Ice shoves spill over shore in Wisconsin

Incredible footage of ice shoves spilling over the shore of Lake Winnebago and partially blocking the road in Wisconsin. An ice shove is a surge of ice from an ocean or large lake onto the shore, caused by ocean currents.
1:51 | 02/27/17

Transcript for Ice shoves spill over shore in Wisconsin
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

