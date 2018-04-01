Transcript for Icy waters splash over sea wall in parts of Massachusetts

Yet the wallet is now starting to splashed over the seawall here and Winthrop you can she. The water there about a foot deep is that SUV. Plot was its way through now this is all just happened within the last few minutes the Massachusetts state police are nearby but they haven't had a chance yet. To block. This road off this again is out Revere street where becomes Winthrop parkway. And so we're just south of where the floodgates are. On Winthrop parkway. And again icy water now splashing over at the barrier here. Look at that plow. Just trying to make it it took its way through. There's a smaller car waiting behind I don't know if they they want a chance at let me sneak around here there was. Though the woman who lives in this Harris here warned us that this might happen until he'd long term for vehicles out there's even a the water here too so. Water may be very well getting inside this house and a sneak around the corner and take a look out toward the beach. Yet there's there's water coming over through this at this parking area here. Ended almost up to the doorway of this house share on the on the quarter. Well of Winthrop street. As a man over there on receiving get a eyewitness account of what's going on as the plows. Worked through here. Careful here because. The water is in the middle of the street. Excuse me sir. Hey I'm from channel five. I'm good how quickly get all this happen. Within like three minutes. How often does it happened I think pretty often but it's not so slushy like this so it's usually runs off more in out there beyond we've seen some cars. Trying to get get through I mean any indication of the gonna set up roadblocks you're everything usually they block it off down that end but. I would imagine that it blocked off now by the cops so hopefully no one else gets through. So is where's your driveway just right here it's probably going to be coming down an Alley soon. So what happens when we get down to near zero degree temperatures over the next couple days. And hopefully they can get it cleaned up before then does it won't be going anywhere after that. How long are you prepared to hunker down. Well at least over the night. And I guess we'll see how it goes. The only wake up in the morning good luck to you appreciate more people taking their chances. Minivan just drove through the flooded water there. So again this situation rapidly developing rapidly deteriorating here in Winthrop. Have that view.

