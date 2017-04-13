Transportation workers capture moment hillside collapses onto highway

The Idaho Transportation Department has released video of a landslide last week that blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry.
1:27 | 04/13/17

Well. Yeah that's going. There is need to get traffic here's. And I'm. Yeah tourists visited here. And. It's yeah. Will there have. Been sick in. And no it's going across the road. There's like those going downhill Fraley. That was then yeah. I know I'd. As we were standing near to all kids.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46770864,"title":"Transportation workers capture moment hillside collapses onto highway","duration":"1:27","description":"The Idaho Transportation Department has released video of a landslide last week that blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry.","url":"/US/video/idaho-transportation-workers-capture-moment-hillside-collapses-highway-46770864","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
