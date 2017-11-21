Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child

The latest victim was a 2-year-old boy who was napping.
0:29 | 11/21/17

Transcript for Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child
On new information on yet another eye Kia concern the company issuing a new recall for a line of it's chess and dresses due to a deadly tip over hazard. The company says the death of an eight and had an eighth child now blamed on the product falling over. The line in question called my home the victim was a two year old boy in California who was trapped underneath and on anchored three drawer chest in May. I kissed says it's received a total of a 186. Reports of temple over incidents 91 of them caused injuries to children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

