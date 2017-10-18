Transcript for Imperfect Produce delivers 'ugly' fruits and vegetables to combat food waste

Hey guys I'm Stacy talent ABC news live here and Los Angeles at the end perfect Prodi's warehouse. I'm joined by adolescents cyber. And why don't you talk to us teleglobe about its organization and your position. Insurance so I am I am the manager. The average team here in Los Angeles Fran her aunt. And imperfect Freddy's is a company that helps pay food waste our wheat purchased parties from farmers in the region of an otherwise go to waste. And we sell to consumers. For a discount and it's going to waste because it's a little in perfect looking or its surplus. And the reason it was started. Our CEO Ben Simon at the University of Maryland noticed that it is going away east. On them get cafeterias on campus. And that he decides as Starr at the fee recovery network and that has expanded to college campuses. Through routes. The country and he met one of our co founders and toss went through that. And on a trip to California they met at their co-founder Ron Clark is achieved so I office cern. I'm and they just realize there's this huge need six billion pounds of produce goes to waste on arms. Every year Allen in the US. I'm they realize there's this need and especially California. Half of that amount is going to recent California and it's an incredible statistic I feel like most people are so surprised when they hear that and talk a little bit more about that wastes and just below bet. But right now let's take us behind the scenes toy to see how they source and pack the food for the customers but before or have just suit up for. That just for safety reasons agency were way. Well protective duties. We. This it. Well. Now or sit up. Reading yeah. So in a file you inside. And it's really cold in the act. It is so why does this tell us about how wait a source just. They had just about a packing and delivery process US and semi source environments and agreed to end. But some of that comes mostly comes about finance and out of Stater Mexico out of the goodness even the pens. We have a variety per customer earns and it's ultimately have gone to waste so it doesn't matter really where it comes rounded side helping clients. And this is where they're packing some of that pretty threat bagging it more. You heard via the boxes it's we'll see you back and and let you guys delivered these customized. Noticeable way discount practice got a presence I understand that snaked its thirty to 50%. Cheaper than you'd buy in in the dirt streets Diane. That we delivered to people's alliance ends. They can customize their boxes they composite whenever they need to know. That's very flexible. Customizable service which is important. Because we don't want customers sit back and received thirty so I can eat so we want them to pick out exactly. Exactly what. They want it. So this is aware of any packed up the box and the stock is actually really on your lunch break at 9:30 AM in the morning that they get this he apparently. But eats about have a sticker that says what is what I customer why didn't end up. Along these lines are very here they've kind of got three go ahead and put them up on exactly I was born and you can see eight right and all of the different items available. And a long. Minutes of air again pomegranate it. And what have you could have an email actions and that customers like the fashion when they first realized this was an option. 'cause it. It's like surprise that so much please go to waste that we didn't really talk about the imperfections as much of early care. But it's a waste because kids it may just be a little too band or a little too small. Why not not all uniform color and diet and grocery store when once went an. Activists planning so it's really it's really not that funny looking I probably on the tape you've seen pump a lot of it looks like normal up ready. So customers can be really thought I use that this good isn't good away it's been so much of bad diet. And that of my customers are often really excited when how affordable and it has. You can get a Bob. The smile the smallest and cheapest stocks at sixteen dollars seventy pounds of ready including the delivery V. So there really runaway about how they can save so much money and eat healthy and well. I don't think so thank you and they come in different and that's an upcoming all sizes and shapes and and some biceps and some are it has just been so interesting out of actually. Models I have created after finding beauty and. I really needs you are stagnant oh. Through her back into gone far. Our gear. So let's finish your prepared us for a few examples of what I believe vegetables and fruits look like. So lounge show. And our table where all stars. So we have things to me and he and a hardship but you know witches are and load. Ask you every hair or we'll see I like to show this but it squash. And little by. Yeah and all of these is under you know begged great through its. We like to if you follow Oakland's and you can see a lot of priorities that the diddley ions. Which. We really likes me like it did kind of showed little humanity and this priorities that. With me it's. So I'm so these are considered at the ugly vegetables and fruits of what exactly is the beauty standard. One of the what is what they have to look like to be sold in markets and for people wants by and stores. That's so yeah tiger chasers that specifications from it look like so. Four Aaron like oranges and must be like a perfectly. Perfectly rounds I have any scars on it and be the right size like some like this grapefruit would be to being. For the specifications yeah it's it's. Yes it's for a there there display is a that you look. And uniform and they they want to be known for perfect. Prodi yet perfect looking Prodi's they have to compete appeared. With other retailers so unfortunately because of that because we think. We need to buy pretty set looks a certain way. It's all of this excuse to waste that's I mean I loved to eat not rule might not and the little. Squashed by happens. I don't think I'll again. Come I'll relay so that's a common and ugly Q we aren't there. And you prepared examples that we can try silicon CM it tastes the same. Which theoretically there perfectly animal. And look at the and I don't look that you know looks like a regular lines some being. And they cares let this AM. Terry tries on the cats. And had. Is a part of I don't answer I am. It is norm mall as my my characters like my bottom grocery stores so it's insane all these approaches gone away just. It tastes better than. Ugly party says there's been research an ugly parties that it can be even sweeter. Because just a higher sugar content and nutrients. Like the treaty it may send more nutrients two AP that very the scar on its like help heal it. Yes from. Softens and utter and this freshman finally get comes directly from everywhere and it. It's here within a few days like it's your door and a few days and her writing here so it's a very fresh which makes it taste matters. And I feel it. That we mention of food waste a little bit earlier and I have I feel fact CN you mentioned that more than 40% of Prodi's don't make its tables. In this country and that's about six billion tons which translates to a 160 billion dollars. Where the Prodi's every year which is we didn't that's insane it's money it's water at flakes arguing that think about. And it occupies not Tony percent of our landfills which. We all know a net food to composes it produces methane emissions which as I really harmful greenhouse gas and contributes to global warming and all the other and an environmental problems. Executed passer that's the main goal of the owners may have for her to fine imperfect notice to reduced to remain. Yeah anywhere along the West Coast straight now Los Angeles Orange County the Bay Area Portland and see in Seattle. I'm and we hope to continue expanding and make what we are at seven million pounds of Prodi's recovered since we started. And we hope to have it be in the billions. There's plenty of this parties to go around there's plenty of people that are hungry. If just 30% of the priorities that we. That we wasted wade. He recovered just 30% it could feed every hungry American and 42 million people. Yet some lack. And we have you know people don't think others that we do have a hunger problem in the country and about twelve point 7%. US households are food insecure or so David don't have enough food or don't have access to food. And you Wii Fit well all the stuff gonna waste ignorant how is that possible and that's so great at this organization and that's part of what this or you know so that's amazing and I'm so glad we got to talk to to that learned so much about Prodi as and food waste. That they do so much for watching into fine I'll mark on. Emperor of record is what Sunday and state to channel ABC new us.

