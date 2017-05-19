Now Playing: Snowstorm in Colorado in May

Now Playing: Incredible lightning storm in Oklahoma

Now Playing: Times Square crash suspect arraigned on charges of murder, vehicular homicide

Now Playing: 44 MS-13 gang members face federal charges in Los Angeles police sweep

Now Playing: After dropping out, triplets return to graduate at the top of their class

Now Playing: Strangers honor lives of twin babies with random acts of kindness

Now Playing: Will Joe Biden, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson run for president in 2020?

Now Playing: Boy, 6, found dead in stolen car

Now Playing: Tornado survivor gets hospital reunion with lost dogs

Now Playing: Teen who dropped out of school to play video games goes through treatment in the wilderness

Now Playing: 3 people hospitalized after Ferris wheel accident

Now Playing: Midwest slammed by tornado outbreak

Now Playing: Joe Lieberman emerges as FBI front-runner

Now Playing: Woman killed after car plows into Times Square

Now Playing: Time-lapse shows cloud inversion in Grand Canyon

Now Playing: 'RuPaul Drag Race' contestant Valentina gives makeup tips

Now Playing: Tornado touches down in rural Oklahoma

Now Playing: Inside the farm where goat yoga began

Now Playing: Goat Yoga