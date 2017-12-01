Index: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States

More
The stories people have been buzzing about.
0:36 | 01/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Index: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44746960,"title":"Index: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States","duration":"0:36","description":"The stories people have been buzzing about.","url":"/US/video/index-amazon-planning-hiring-spree-united-states-44746960","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.