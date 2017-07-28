Indiana police Lt. shot dead while helping at crash scene

The death of Lt. Aaron Allan has left the law enforcement community grieving.
0:56 | 07/28/17

Transcript for Indiana police Lt. shot dead while helping at crash scene
As with heavy horror. That I say this afternoon we lost brother. Lieutenant Aaron I'll. Lieutenant Al was a six year veteran itself where police department. And with nearly twenty years of experience in all force from the you tune was our was hard worker and today was no different. He responded to caress with urgency to preserve life. Tragically his was lost. We appreciate community support. As we continue to work through the loss of her brother as justice. Us you know being about a thousand service you know we can all in the brotherhood. I mean they aren't available while Africa's on the street just foolishness like this. I'm me pulled over kid I woke up in the morning totals can divide. You know Dave McGinnis or whatever halls of power over actions and hours of hospital fighting for his life. It's sore losers was coming Wednesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

