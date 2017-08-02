Transcript for 5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus

We had a tragedy today here in Sarasota. Here it certainly Sarasota. The final act was practicing their final act like I said hand there was an accident tragic accident where. All eight members of that ax fell from the wire. And were injured a number of them were injured we have since transported all. People that were injured at at the scene here. And we currently have four or. Patients networks from alerts by state criteria. Meaning they sustained substantial injury. They were transported to local Trent trauma centers and we had one additional injury that was transported locally here to Lakewood ranch. A paramedic was something special that they've been reassessing its not the first time this done a good did flawlessly yesterday. And and I'm sure that it Rondo who want to go back up on high why. As it to service modest. And I will tell you that. The show must go on this is not the first accident obviously and of course unfortunately. Accidents happen it's a very difficult trick obviously is eight persons involved. And he's obviously a lot of the men did involvement. And it. Somebody loses a balance. You know then something can go wrong and I would say basically that's what happens that they've lost they've batted. We'll just all about balance on Ottawa. That rigging did not collapse the O'Leary they came down with the bad and she holds equity they had us and the shoulder bond. Road rigging collapse highly. There were approximately eight I would say. Troy DC 25 feet above the ground we wish all of those that fell to speedy recovery wow. All talk to them and their families.

