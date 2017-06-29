Transcript for At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion

This morning two people are recovering after an explosion rocked a residence hall at a college in Kentucky much of the dorm was a gut it during the blast of Murray State University. It also shattered the windows of nearby buildings a university employee is in stable condition this morning as a result. Police say a second person was treated and released they suspect a gas leak caused the explosion those students were in the dorm because of summer break. And another explosion Michigan has fire crews frantically searching for a couple overnight. The couple's adult daughter managed to escape as fire engulfed the house in flames shot fifty feet into the air the blast was so powerful it blew out the back of the home. Fire officials say there was no natural gas running to the house but it was hooked up to a propane tank.

