At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion

More
The blast occurred at a Murray State University residential building.
0:44 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
This morning two people are recovering after an explosion rocked a residence hall at a college in Kentucky much of the dorm was a gut it during the blast of Murray State University. It also shattered the windows of nearby buildings a university employee is in stable condition this morning as a result. Police say a second person was treated and released they suspect a gas leak caused the explosion those students were in the dorm because of summer break. And another explosion Michigan has fire crews frantically searching for a couple overnight. The couple's adult daughter managed to escape as fire engulfed the house in flames shot fifty feet into the air the blast was so powerful it blew out the back of the home. Fire officials say there was no natural gas running to the house but it was hooked up to a propane tank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48345518,"title":"At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion","duration":"0:44","description":"The blast occurred at a Murray State University residential building.","url":"/US/video/injured-murray-state-university-dorm-explosion-48345518","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.