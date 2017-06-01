Transcript for 9 Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Suspect in Custody

This is an ABC news special room. Now report. To you good news. Good afternoon from ABC news headquarters in. You were what we are following breaking news coming in out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida at this hour these are aerial pictures at the Fort Lauderdale airport. We're a short time ago we learned of a shooting incident inside the airport it's our understanding it was in terminal two. The baggage claim area that the shooter. Opened fire we believe multiple people hit though there are no reports on whether or not. Anyone was killed in the incident authorities do believe that the shooter. Is in custody that's early word coming in in my investigative correspondent Brian Ross sitting at the desk with us following these developments we do believe the shooter is in custody Brian. That is report David that would that you say multiple injuries no indication of how serious those injuries were did take place in the last. 45 minutes or so at terminal two in the baggage claim area. This is particularly busy time of the year for the Fort Lauderdale airport. With the great weather down there in the cold weather in the northeast. And to those of you just joining us you're looking at aerial pictures there of the Fort Lauderdale airport the airport in fact tweeting if there is an ongoing incident in terminal two. The baggage claim as I mentioned a short time ago as Brian just a confirmed the shooter is in custody let's bring in David Curley who covers aviation for us and David the question is we note was in the baggage claim area but it's unclear whether or not it was in. The security area if it was a behind the perimeter that usually defines whether or not it's secure before you come out actually get your backs. Right it's in any Herman all you actually use heed that sign that you are leaving and security area you come into the baggage claim area where you see the belts. And that area is usually not as secure that doesn't mean that there are police officers. In the area and these terminals at Fort Lauderdale or an a between the runways and they're there. Two is. Is one of the larger terminal that they are out there in Fort Lauderdale so there could have been a number of people who were collecting back there as well. And we see the people actually congregating there it would look like next of the plan one of the jet bridges looks look at the sheer number of people there. Not to mention what the scene must be like inside the airport what I bring him here Thomas or senior justice correspondent. Who's also following that development as they come in here regular. While I was on the phone with senior Homeland Security officials they're trying to get additional information from the airport. FBI officials also are checking ended. Get a handle won't exactly what this is again with the shooter is supposedly or a suspect in custody that pool. Move things afford pretty quickly but again law enforcement the federal level. A very interest in what is happening there against so much concern about the holiday season and Homeland Security has been concern along with the FBI issuing. Bulletins that there was concern through the holidays through Martin Luther King. Holiday and also the inauguration so that is one reason why the federal authorities are so interest in what's going on. We now believe Pierre thank you for that that there were nine people injured. At the airport and again for those of you just tuning in there is an ongoing incident. A terminal two baggage claim says the airport that's the tweet that they sent dealt though it's now believed to shooter. But he's in custody at the Fort Lauderdale airport but as I said multiple people actually hit by the shooter. A Pierre Thomas reporting just moments ago that federal authorities are now. Actively investigating. Clearly. Who this person was in the fact that they are in custody is gonna help. Move that investigation along more quickly. That perhaps. We typically see in a situation like this and you're looking allied aerial pictures Brian you can only imagine he's on the tarmac there that that's the concern they have that's why. David and it's standard operating procedure to evacuate the terminal to make sure there isn't a second or third person who might be connected. To the person they now have in custody who's being described as a shooter motive. Unknown but we should point out Brian that at this point. No information leading us to believe there was more than that one particular issue though that as an immediate question they will ask us right again nine people. A believed to have been shot at the Fort Lauderdale airport this afternoon. It is unclear the extent of their injuries. If anyone perhaps died in this incident they have not confirmed that yet. They will only say nine injuries reported after a shooting there terminal two in the baggage claim area. A we do not know whether that was in the open area when you're allowed to walk in and actually Greek family members or loved ones when they're getting off the flight or it actually happened beyond that. Demarcation were security begins work your coming off a flight before you can get your bags obviously we'll learn more about that. You can see there some movement now perhaps they're allowing people to now go back to the airport but again the shooter is in custody. Multiple people shot Fort Lauderdale mine is the number the giving us right now both continue to stay on the story you can follow it all afternoon. At abcnews.com. And of course will have team coverage tonight on world news tonight until today. This has been a special. For me he's.

