-
Now Playing: Witness Describes Fatal Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
Now Playing: Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Suspect in Custody: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: 9 Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Suspect in Custody
-
Now Playing: Former NYC Nightclub Owner Savyon Zabar Found Strangled to Death, Police Say
-
Now Playing: Army Mom Deployed in Iraq Surprises Daughters at School
-
Now Playing: In Some Communities, Fentanyl Epidemic Leads to Surge in Crime
-
Now Playing: Communities Across US Reel from Fentanyl Epidemic
-
Now Playing: Nonverbal Boy Has Unbreakable Bond With His Deaf Dog
-
Now Playing: A Gelato Shop's Hilarious Voicemail From a Customer
-
Now Playing: Lake-Effect Snow Halts Buffalo Traffic
-
Now Playing: It's a 'Maskerade:' Why Face Masks Are All the Rage
-
Now Playing: 4 Teens in Facebook Live Torture Video Face Charges
-
Now Playing: Officer Captured Prison Escapee by Chasing Him for 2 Blocks
-
Now Playing: Students Stuck at Upstate New York School After Storm
-
Now Playing: Coffee House Customers Paying It Forward Since 2015
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Audience Members Try Homemade Face Masks
-
Now Playing: Airlines Brace for Airlines Brace for Winter Storm
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton May Be Considering Run for NYC Mayor: Report
-
Now Playing: Rescuer Describes Saving Man Dangling From Ski Lift
-
Now Playing: Firefighters Save Dog Stranded on Icy Iowa River