Injured sperm whale euthanized on North Carolina beach

News outlets report that the distressed whale drew crowds all day Thursday. Its skin had been cut and it lost significant amounts of blood, turning the tide red around its massive body.
1:06 | 11/03/17

Transcript for Injured sperm whale euthanized on North Carolina beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

