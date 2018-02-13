No serious injuries after Southwest jet catches fire

About 140 passengers and five crew members were evacuated from Flight 2123.
A Southwest Airlines jet was forced to evacuate after a fire broke out sending smoke into the cabin. The plane had just pulled back from the gated John Wayne airport in Southern California when a power unit caught fire. Emergency chutes deployed at an all roughly 140 people on board mated off the plane. Though some did report minor injuries. Investigators are preparing to move the wreckage of the helicopter that crash in Grand Canyon killing three British tourists. They want to know whether the chopper had to crash resistant fuel systems which is not standard on that model but may have been added Nader on. The chopper burst into flames when it crashed on tribal land where tourist flights are not as regulated as those in the national park itself.

