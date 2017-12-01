Now Playing: Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway

Now Playing: Inmate Crew Pushes Cars Stuck in Snow

Now Playing: Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow

Now Playing: 'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Friday, January 13th at 10/9c on ABC

Now Playing: California Family Trapped by Landslide at Their Front Door

Now Playing: Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer

Now Playing: Woman Kayaks Inside Her Own House

Now Playing: Video Shows Driver on Phone Before Truck Overturns

Now Playing: California Grandpa Recounts His Texas Drug Arrest

Now Playing: Wife of Charleston Shooting Victim Says She's Glad Sentencing Is Over

Now Playing: Volkswagen Pays $4.3 Billion to Settle Diesel Emissions Scandal

Now Playing: Leotard-Wearing Bandit Hits Dance Studio

Now Playing: Man Commutes Through Snowy Streets on Unicycle

Now Playing: River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California

Now Playing: Time Lapse Shows Construction of NASA's Giant Rocket Test Stand

Now Playing: Rare, Beautiful Ice Disc Appears in Washington State River

Now Playing: Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando

Now Playing: Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police

Now Playing: Police Release Photos of Alleged Attempted Child Abduction