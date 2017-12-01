-
Now Playing: Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
-
Now Playing: Inmate Crew Pushes Cars Stuck in Snow
-
Now Playing: Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow
-
Now Playing: 'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Friday, January 13th at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: California Family Trapped by Landslide at Their Front Door
-
Now Playing: Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer
-
Now Playing: Woman Kayaks Inside Her Own House
-
Now Playing: Video Shows Driver on Phone Before Truck Overturns
-
Now Playing: California Grandpa Recounts His Texas Drug Arrest
-
Now Playing: Wife of Charleston Shooting Victim Says She's Glad Sentencing Is Over
-
Now Playing: Volkswagen Pays $4.3 Billion to Settle Diesel Emissions Scandal
-
Now Playing: Leotard-Wearing Bandit Hits Dance Studio
-
Now Playing: Man Commutes Through Snowy Streets on Unicycle
-
Now Playing: River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California
-
Now Playing: Time Lapse Shows Construction of NASA's Giant Rocket Test Stand
-
Now Playing: Rare, Beautiful Ice Disc Appears in Washington State River
-
Now Playing: Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando
-
Now Playing: Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police
-
Now Playing: Police Release Photos of Alleged Attempted Child Abduction
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union