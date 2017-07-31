2 inmates still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail

Twelve inmates originally escaped from the jail, but six were captured, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
0:36 | 07/31/17

Transcript for 2 inmates still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

