Inside the $35k per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace

More
ABC News' Genevieve Brown tours the exclusive Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
16:00 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the $35k per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46896453,"title":"Inside the $35k per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace","duration":"16:00","description":"ABC News' Genevieve Brown tours the exclusive Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.","url":"/US/video/inside-35k-night-nobu-villa-caesars-palace-46896453","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.