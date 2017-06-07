Transcript for Inside the National Building Museum's new summer installation 'Hive'

Good morning I'm howling you pocket but ABC news here at the national building began in Washington. I'm happy and thankful he is the vice president of acquisitions and collecting air. And were. And ringing the opening morning just say that I fifth of the yeah I get what you have here. Already many children have landed rainy day I got here. I in Philly in. An. Mayor pat Barrett. It eat that they all hit the front some. And then I heard him. Right now we're hearing my. Or. Will promise to let me think that he. Happy yeah. We're getting ready to go and I'm. I know that you weren't a principal. In charge adding that Phillies play out so I'm the project director on the. This project is our fourth summer block party and insulation here in the great hall main means iceberg and now live opening today. What we do every year is we invite an architect to come and partner with us to create something spectacular for this is something that is. Beautiful and unusual and fun and welcomes everybody. And our ability people who have been here before and haven't been here before and to learn a little bit more about what we can hear the building again. The installation. Our detectives. Scenes. At studio game he would gain meaning games you got to Chicago outfit the New York opposite well many are competent and that's gone. Dini as we work with her about. Fourteen years ago on another project I was thinking about that up. Right if you didn't amazing insulation on the political makes me variations refused partnered with a master Mason and he dealt. Is beautiful wall out of puzzle pieces made out of marble with light behind that was exquisite garner web site and check it out with beautiful. And we're gonna take a look at his work here at the packet but. It's our hearts and I know about that at this. Point here you obviously I'm. There's 27 under it. It hurts to death. Not news to me this but in Philly and it's a little bit about what we need to store a few other things so this isn't. Equivalent to about seven stories high itself. This is the spectacle and beautiful and very photogenic let me get inside we'll see a little bit more. It's also really insignificant it's made out of paper this Italy and you sound quality. Through it and you can hear some of the instruments we've made we've made instruments at a very traditional building materials you could buy anything. Your local hardware store we have some time. We've got a percussion instrument as well in the other room. White is also brilliant thing in the face in the wake YouTube the colors of the kids but you can with over what specifically for their. My activities stolen the thunder Vineyard Haven unnatural light at a rainy day today simply that the lights on in here the shadows that it happened that. Patterns in the crater really you know hall. When we come out the other side if someone player ethnic Craig DeForest. But some of our last efforts lived for kids to run through. They're very much like that means. Yeah I recollect and yes and lots of things yeah yeah yeah so let's take a look inside it. Fifth at that. We this and I'm a little back. Yeah. And team right yet hit the circular route that no credible and eat it. They're not they are paper so that these are simple paper to made out of mostly recycled paper biggest added a layer of paint and I don't overall outside. And he's put together not to. In theory fairly simple. In practice that was pretty complicated the Angleton at one of the cut that we had to make you have it together. They created incredible faith they get smaller if you go up at me and literally into the middle of back. But. In. Times. Of at. Air. Like yeah I write it then they faint you can stick. And George founding gonna go boom here. Greatly hollered great the repair and I and that didn't go quicker and it down. I. I ain't. I'm fire extinguished certainly some way. By the mall and drivers who aren't much better here than it did not outside from the damage of three. Got that it then yeah I don't know I I. Want to I want. I don't think we got a bit I don't know that it could. It. They asked us what happens if your debt rating cut and how you package that he knew what you're acting acting buildings and I often eat eat at eye on opening morning. It. Led by threatening. Activists and black and AM. Earnings have been about it. Yeah. Why couldn't get quite intentional from the artist. The and the architect they really wanted this to be more of a contemplative space. Where you can sit and look up and enjoy the view. It's pretty. We've got a big wow factor here with how large it is. I'm. How by the act that either need. Intimate picture yes if really they looked very not all but they are paper they came in here on we had a team of guys that it. We built this whole thing in three weeks time which is pretty amazing isn't it is amazing and now we had gotten around almost around the clock building is having been through. We had multiple lipstick hair. What equipment from the picnic but left get kids up high but that silent partner in. A lot of worker being nationally at the time yeah we have to yeah but that's I think. Actually that I haven't. Gotten and popping out so. Yeah that's the smallest one we're going in we now. And we have built up a percussion instrument using PVC pipe and other that are traditional pipe. That he is in building when you know how and when you're creating. Up at home. Here is an original. But I had cancer and he'd tell. Me. Yeah yeah. It made it might mostly PVC pipe and the other kind of it's a very simple adult. I'm with Beaumont. Everything Blue Man Group that's similar to what that you there. But it really really dream but yeah. They eerie feeling the it's. And it. Got it and it really really like it that's true but super. We got the adults are admitted yeah. Wagon. Yeah. And that was created especially for us bank guided Duncan very it is. Welcome and I think it could. Now do you look really hard on them that account is not terrible they have acted without all work together. Atlanta like it'd counter infant and at midcourt check in them he outing that. Are already and that can lead built on a man on them. I. So we're going. To each time I. They're gonna happen but whenever you wanna do it didn't suddenly coming in that one door and we come out this door but then this excellent want a little bit about more. The flood and his wealth and we'll have a lot about them and here we are having a morning dance party this upcoming Friday you god I'm right 7 AM dance party here. Donna that I am. I am I I am Smart fanatic and asked him. We'll aren't they of late night on Wednesday night we'll have the Anthony gave in the air and food and drink. We felt closing our country barbecue there out of Taiwan Thursday through Sunday and Aaron here on Wednesday night with. There were really leaving it open to read these kind of event that. Video games and again a lot of what the market think start thinking about the total faith that they're creating has not that they are the building they're trading with Atlanta recently hockey. Think Brock. Yeah we are trying to break it is definitely here. Very much in her mind if they were raiding them and Q and. That the national building and I feel like. Here are hearing and that is absolutely not leveling and you really aren't healing. Right and right coastal they write everything. And apart from other museums and talk about buildings and architects are. Have we are also about the process. Which this is a great example of this very easy to see how went together I think people understand the process the building that even though they're not seeing it. But it's also how people active they think and how they behave in space and held every major changes. When they're in different kinds of buildings though friends think that's based approved at that point. Well it seems like parentage and Whitney's theories that you. We I'd be fine lethal environment where people of all out that I would say like I am an apologetic that they are fun that is very lesbian and they Ariel it certainly can't. Practically it that evening. For those act home. Mean not everything you probably aren't that just a bit outside of the ignite that it. Original answer me. It's so much about why there yet but so much my hair cut. It. Just haul equipment polished and. If I have also that we word about fifty feet on this 1 I am not one of 27 feet and a small ones about quantity. How they're sick they aren't. They eats. Paul. From it so we worked for the company these these kids are used for manufacturing they are not anything thoughtful. And we purposely pick these attitudes need to get one of them there off the big ones especially often used to pour concrete on pillars when your bill building buildings so. You pour concrete into them and then it's fair way. The cardboard and you're left with a concrete pillars of applicants are mostly they came from a company apparent start went. On their plants up in York Pennsylvania. They were. We talked a lot of two manufacturers and part of what we're doing and they're like nobody wanted it that these guys thought it was pretty interesting pretty cool and we're willing to partner with us to figure out how to do this and create. They don't usually make paint chips they are manufactured and they wouldn't they did there the absolutely that we've adding business. From the beginning we knew we wanted something. Hands on her kids and families and even adults. And these biscuits were created by igniting Alex Gilliam who we were quick in the past could. And a fellow here the building museum and it created these while he was here. Based on these does that never make smaller ones I'm sure a lot of people haven't home what their kids little brightly colored ones but he wanted to ban them. Didn't out of a lightweight material these are made out of cardboard. But it was good thing right away we do it. He's what we already have some we're very similar to the way we are building that does not change the light weight that we could build very tall. That act act without doubt they'd like they're really that they're gone up the naked news that new. Exactly exactly that we have a couple thousand that they is that people can build Davis is. It obviously is working already am so glad you're here in the first warning him and that's exactly exactly the hunt them. September what the Labor Day yet rained down. On all he is still at. It he Clinton. Around it's definitely got kind of thing. Half pack paint covered. On un high. I bet. Rapidly but he he lactic profit by all added up would be that he got it ponds at. It Burton to do something new and different things like that home is. You didn't. Take any acts. Like acted. Came. Isn't really hard to build and people always ask me this how much right now we're worried about getting your belts and I don't worry now about what to do them afterwards. We have a lot of friends out there in the DC area we're hoping that some and I'll take materials we have that worked last year with iceberg material with. The jury found dead in Georgetown allowed their bikes that they do in December. That we are very much hoping and I think people are seeing this already and it really interested in taking. As many as they want and being I think the little one might go back to Chicago and every Galveston get into office. But there that all. But Obama wouldn't have been different had they are beautiful ending yeah and let them. I'm happy if you can't keep thinking well I'm just so much Alley. And report Labor Day. I am I. Hear it. And hit. There. That your adult children. And bonds rarely got it is on the back at it built in. I. I'm. An.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.