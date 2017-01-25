Transcript for A Look Inside New York Boat Show 2017

It's day one of the New York boat show I'm Charlie James here at the Jacob Javits Center in and YC. I'm and there are hundreds of boats and boating accessories here. We're people to come check out this is a show that opened to the public anyone wants to come down here we're gonna Donald tour of what's new what's hot this here. In just a little bit the first trying to. A focus on something that's new here the New York boats. We have students from the New York Harbor school it's a maritime school here in New York City. And they have come down here tooting our boat show for the first time this year to learn more about careers. And the industry. Fifty to introduce yourself plate hi my name is in and the senior in the past operations program. A new lease of dancing and slippers. And super people who aren't familiar with boating the Harper's school it is probably most people. What exactly do you guys learn there. Well the harvest is a tree and technical education school out. On the cell aside from our basic academics we do you have six sort of careers that people floods in Thailand billions him. And they focus of Ryan a variety. We have outlook there marine biology degree some technician in vessel operation. The dining and host engineering. So it's what you're studying what exactly are you. We're learning how to drive it's maneuvering. Navigation. And I'm trying some elements be very cool to come down here and see all of the different Basilan what did you learn about in the forum today. So pretty much they gave us the rundown of like the sale and marketing aspect of on the maritime industry. As well as different opportunities that didn't think companies and trying to how to. I start or like chatting get into it and starting at our age and how to get involved with their companies. And so this panel is put on by the national marine manufacturers association which is the group that also puts on the show here. So what what is the future look like worry you ladies and you are senior UC must be thinking about college soon. What he's thinking where the future. Well I know that's maritime academy on and then after that go into the coast I've been of the maritime industry is something that I know Allen to pursue a career in. And. A minister I love the liberal arts. College and probably during the Summers something. It's eventually it will probably be an anti industry and at least one. And earnings. And there are a lot of jobs in this industry. Have a lot of opportunities coming up for young people so that's one of the reasons that they. I brought the students down here. This year to Barnes I know you got haven't had a chance to look crowded everything at enjoyed adding good luck with college next year. I'm sitting now we're going to take a little block on little tour and we have the best person at the show possible this is Tom honoring he would be president of the national. That's marine manufacturers association again the group that. That puts on this now. This is it's over a hundred years and hundreds more Beers and welcome to the showed starlink the he longest running show in the war. Oldest and longest running vote on the world you know a lot of people might not think that winter is the last time. To come down and look at a bunch of this is actually good time for people Clinton want to put it. It this if you want to vote ready for spring. You need to get shorter and now and so they can build according. OK so Thomas finished ice. What's new what's hot this year and we're gonna start went what is dubbed every year you guys christened one it's as the queen of the shell and so what are we have here. The Korea show this here's a 51 foot grants are reasonable by Bennett so. And that has to state rooms say. Sliding glass topped roof and he has a garage for your inflatable tender. They have joystick stacking which is a new technology. Sky hook which is a virtual anchor. As well as. Touch screen controls with wireless syncing to your iPad or are Smart phone. All the latest tack on the it's. Dubbed thoughts because of acts traditionally the largest boat in a show is called the queen of the show. How long as fun as those 51 feet and I think it's available for 950000. Dollars. And I. It encourages. And take a look at ads on the other items out here. Just the numbers line. People comes. It's. And it's it's also not. Here. Javits Center are. Not the case. Now this is a consumer show it's open to anybody and everybody that wants to come out and see the latest and greatest in new boats and innovations we. Generally there are lots of new product introductions at the show and there are a lot of new product introductions this year. So. Nights. We'll get about 4040 to 50000 people out here over the next five days. And lots to see him you know we're just walking by some sport fishing boats here. These sport fishing boats. Very big part of the show but they're also one of the most popular. Votes right now. Growing double digit salon industry was growing at about 6% this segment of the market is growing at 1011%. And it's so cool it to come here and yelled at the all these different types of boats on one place he not only gets it that average unit at certain. And I do you think that this is that the largest. Lake the largest growth this in this area. This is one area's largest growth. You know the manufactures a sport fishing boats used to make them there early for the hardcore off shore fishermen. Today they've designed in a lot of amenities to make them a family day vote as well as a hardcore fishing boat itself. You know my are begging god to the hardcore fishing on the weekends and get the whole failing to gather it's got the nice weather. Seating and the large comfortable head and things that make it orbit namely Dave don't. And that you will see a lot of kids come down here to the show as well a lot of them. I'm really excited to see all of they had the different votes and that panic eking out a little event where for the kids and it's also. Three for kids under fifteen when he comes out of character with with the guardian that aren't so it locked the kids here. One any other really hats segments of the industry is the whole wheat board wake surfing ski boat industry our segment. In this particular vote here. It allows the wake surfer. To shape the size and shape and size of the way they get from his boat using. Thanks very very you know they have rebel movements in these nice image and explain to us about how on clothes where Harry making way. That's the 2017. Now boot when he feels V. All are Malibu surf and weight would votes are equipped with the surf watch. Basically with a touch of the button you can control serve tabs right. I. So we would be on regular side by a push of a button writer. It goes in now we do patriots burn so we can serve both sides of the boat. We can also controls deed. As well as the power away at shaping the wake me intolerant or longer. So I've voting is the fastest transfer as an industry. Because of my system with a wedge out Botha's flats they don't need related side beside it and did it is for the lightning went. I imagine this change the sport over wake boarding a bit too because I'm. Just our viewers at home understandably they sit the person is actually behind the vote on the white board is wearing this watching controlling what they can make waves. No longer you have to be can't signals to the drive Hurd said to do things here in complete control behind the boat but just by touch of the button. Very very small and so is this this is a relatively new technology has. Serve gave we've had since 2013. But the surf watch just came out last year. We do we have some more sort of specific votes that throw much larger wave if you like. This next vote and available on any of these miles Welles as one. This comes in at the new 22 in the 24 mix C this is the 24 make C hasn't found a room. Eighteen present capacity. Don't wait you get taller than me. This very. On this program for your way or. Not only does what is really deserve it when you want a tree it's very you have an audio ball lime. You also have individual with the lights the lights wake union unison with the potty able. So the the surfer Tim and history expert from either side. We see also that big nearing here so that you can want you to be driving and watching the action behind it was well them. Some safety bill did Aaron. And for the for the for the purest the purest just he hears that that they are not into the surf premium in the wake boarding we've come with eye view. Malibu TXI. This completely redesigned it was just introduced that the dealer meeting in November little wider than the Al last year's model it's a pick before front. It comes in the response and the responsible for and witches. The tricked out version for the term it's. The wakes behind these boats every you know for years and years. You know we're make of the boats now the with a big waves well this is what this is what they want the but with the smallest way. So Malcolm has boat the boat with the smiles wafers for Islam and the both of the biggest ever wake audiences. Thank you Dan are giving us an update into the latest for the is that the sport boats. Appreciate mental problems some wondering gonna see knack. Well as Vega right down this aisle and I got you'll have to the end of the you see the green vote there. You can't mess the bright green. That have bright green Geico both that is the fastest ever empower boat in the world of those 200 miles an hour. Thank you explain for people who might not know as much about it's what makes a catamaran account. OK so. You see a typical vote has a V hall like this a catamaran is gonna him. Two movie has on the side an opening in the middle please world gets behind us are similar. Technology. Wear it that's got to two holes. On the side that Milosevic. Maria and I get up closer to. To this boat here this is the miss I miss Geico ad when I first read that that there is going to be some sort of boat pageant. None on it's the vote it's the vote that's misguided bill. It's so. And you you'll be able to see them. Mechanically enemies analyst you know walk around sign it would not allow for the two to do different you know I. Get it for one thing really see the picture here it is it it's very stable so with the V haul you might get a little more rocking and you would on a catamaran. And so that the stability and I think it. It allows voted off much. Faster at which is why meaning we see less glass playing surface. Why we see catamaran sees a lot of tourists. So that people aren't getting to see that right good in my Condo on other right thing it affects brain. Thanks for explaining that allele back without it this way. So I'm two votes which we see right here in my left you'll see a lot of onto boats and a show to. A party that classic party vote. By one of the largest segments now in the industry. And you can get a prime tune boat from as little as thirteen or 141000 dollars up 280000. Dollars it's it's a market has really gone. While. They think a lot of people might assume that the boat show and boats in general are much more of an up Marquette. Her chest at a place. But. You guys showcase boats in a number of different levels of budgets. Oh yeah there's there's really a vote for every budget side annually and everything here from canoes for a few hundred dollars to personal water craft that are. 5300 dollars a small run about it 161000 dollars all the way up to the queen of the show and 950000. Dollars so there's really a vote for every budget. And so what are we coming up seeing the elected. Right here we've Gatt. The regal display these airline cabin cruisers and some bowel writers this large one in the back here 42 foot realism. Brand new model introductions the first time the you know that's fly bridge. First time that the public's been able to see that bonus here at the progress of New York Post show. So it's it's unveiling its unveiling them now we get up a little closer to her. And so it just had its world debut here what makes it new and different. Well this is the largest vote that regal mates. And the fly bridge on it for this market a lot of pride by bridges in this market's very popular. I am sure it has all of the new technology again the joystick acting in the sky hook and other things that we talked about earlier so. And you can take a peek inside here it's got awful it looks like a full kitchens that. Yeah definitely great for entertaining. There has a couple of state rooms. Kitchen facilities make for entertaining you can see being deep inside and inclement weather and outside in nice weather and good verb you know. Going to block island are grounded two new quarter up to Boston. Very nice it's gorgeous. Nephew beautiful book. So what is the most is this the most popular type or for families. Come here and looking we're about to take to take trips on hard to take the kids out on weekend what what's the most popular style. So it really depends what you want to do so the most popular activity on a boat is actually fishing. Says Friday the offshore fishing boats are so popular here. But you know if you young kids that wanna do water sports. Will be in the boats and we just saw there in Malibu. If you want to do cruising. And what they'll stay overnight on the boat and you need boat with salmon and restroom facilities in the kitchen itself. It really depends on what it is you are looking to do and where it is you're looking to do your vote. So if you if you're new to boning. Hear that quite sure. We're actually a website called discover boating dec cavalry few answer a few questions about where you vote what you wanna do and how many people we wanna take. It will recommend. Us dialer to a vote that will best meet your needs. Are a lot of people coming to show looking for their first voter is a genuinely people who are are Eddie into voting. Them coming navy wants you to buy a second or hard upgrade to something else. Saw you you get both here so that they'll be first time voters who are shopping for their first vote but. There's also a lot of people here are looking to upgrade to get a new vote. So you know if you look at new boats sales price 70% of all new votes are bought by current boat owners. Who are upgrading to a new vote. And there are another 30% would be bought by first time though. And I think people might not know that there. Are a lot of Harvard a lot of people have both actually here in New York City in the surrounding area that's not so strange to have a Jodi. Now this is a huge voting area in fact. Both sells were up sixteen for our 6% last year. In the US totally in new leak estate in New York both new both sales were up 15% so two and a half times a national average. So if you didn't know it parents say and a a big hub bidding. They may have preventing especially at salt water you have places to go things to do is really it. A fantastic Boeing. Locale. I know looks like here we have the this this CD youth and the AM. The personal water craft personal water craft GAAP basis the reserve very affordable way to get on the water their personal water craft here for our. As little as 5300 hours and they generally don't Max out some around 121000 dollars. It's clear the trends here of these personal honor caps grouping headed toward thing. Well it's a really fun way to get on the water and there they're adding all kinds of new features so that depending on the manufacturer there's now. Personal water craft that have a breaking actions as it can slow you down. We go around the corner here I'll show you one that. As. Well that's come out from. C do that. You can do tricks on us all districts around the avid. Kerry wants is to look at it. That's so well lately also. That you could constitute Dietrich on wrote it sounds like trick and and sports really something that people are really getting in to. Yeah I know it's all about the thrill in the excitement. Especially for our. Younger voters. The different buildings you just gonna keep upping the ante on NASDAQ giving new things thank you. The fact they they can actually name that the brand name of the voted to see do but they caught the tricks boat DRI expects. Sort however there on the district display and they have in this show here a 1930s. Vintage wooden and Chris craft. That was built in Wisconsin. So there has been totally restored here in New Jersey. And it is being gorgeous though it's not for sale I don't think that is it's schalke it's not a happy. You tell us belittled him arm up Chris from. Crafts. Look Chris craft is and I katic brand that's been around a long time and we'll walk around the front of the Booth and you can see some of the newer models back. They state panic through two kind of a retro design. And this year. They've. Formed a partnership with that Tommy bahama. To help with some of their designs. To make the votes really special for kind of coastal living. These look like if the linemen and Nantucket. I kind of us that they're they're beautiful boats. But Tommy bahama atomic bomb on a worked on the interiors of these yeah. Out there with the interior designs and there are lot of beautiful boats at the show. These are among them. Like this wreck. Yeah yeah laundering and make yourself some drinks. That's I like all the touches that make you imagine yourself. Yes yes. That's an idea how you feel like you're there so this is the this is the CD tricks vote that I was telling you. And you see how. The writers actually standing up on the vote. And and the boat isn't going forward volume on the lot and at that and you'd be on a water within it that angle. Now you could also sit down and write it normally but if you wanna do some tricks that'll. You know how the technology that works like where the where the propulsion coming from and it hit the post it all comes out of the back there at the bottom. And it's a little. Closer in assailant it's a jet propulsion. And you know maybe we can find somebody who seated here to tell us more about how it does this but it's all jet propulsion that comes from the death. And. May be seeing a little bit more on. Again. Definitely yeah you can ask obviously Nokia. I mean seeing and at this angle here it's humbling I'm a little bag of how this. How this work did let me as the coolest. He's seated streaks and it's the combination of three different technological features. One as the handlebars adjustable story can go up a lot higher to give the writer a lot more leverage. And then there's a trim system which it just thrust which is all the waters propelled either up down or street. This one has an extreme angle off. So when the writer gives it power. It pushes the front end up kind of like a motorcycle doing a Wheeling. So the whole idea of the tricks model is. And then a whole new way to play on the water. So it's new for 2017. It's based on the spark which is best selling water. In this industry and we just added a few viewed features and it changed the game. And so is this something that you had customers coming in saying I want something you know I want something more extreme as far as the kind of sport voting. What think every family. It's competitive out on the waters whether it's husband wife brother brother sister brother whatever it is. They try to outdo each other they're trying to do tricks so it's something I think is an inherent forever but out on the water on water. Just did a few minor things it's this kind of a light bulb moments OK let's do this. You know allow people to do tricks in Beijing via free style star very easy. This is one of the new. Boats that you can come and check out here. Found out the vote snow this year so in addition to looking at your favorite style you can see what's new here as well. Thank you sometimes. Bring get a little more anti us and definitely want more eye catching up items here at least. Aren't standing up straight her you don't steal water craft standing up on its end but that's literally. That's a true writing position but here in that in that mode. That's definitely I was saying I was you guys are real dumb as he Eric and it's. It warms up I think we have a couple months let's come back to mayor. Take. Analysts that he moved this way that. So we talked earlier about. Affordable and expensive in this areas though are some examples of that this is the that they liner elements. The sells for 161500. Dollars. It's sixteen foot boat. And it's victory entry level vote again to vote. You could finance this bird less than 200 dollars a month. Yeah that that capacity of the vote likenesses by people's own you island and street kids. Wonderful day water management level moment. This action. And pass the plan and I think we mind that those. The personal are currently just with jet propulsion. Putting their jet propulsion into boats like this others. We called jet boats it's another it's a small segment of the industry but it's also another faster growing segment of the industry. That the jet boat with a chip samples. Learning new things that we have plumbers knock on our staff you have to get time. We've got time all league at Simon okay. It's our local at all period of this U a if you need something Napoleon. I adhered to he had GMC trucks here. Or sponsor the show and that they've got all their tow vehicles there's so. We've got every aspect cock. Every aspect. Has assets of marine accessories here of the electronics and other things you use on your vote so. This is the senior exhibit and this is a brand new model shown for the first time at the New York boat show this is there forty foot so lax in its day. Many kinds of boat all in one. You've got around kind of party to hear what you do you get is get to stay rooms it's got to gas grills. And the side of the vote folds down to X the end of the entertainment area and maybe easily fits when he people on this boat itself open bow in the front. Plenty of entertainment they caught the entertainer. And you know it's another new vote. Andrea debut I can already imagine myself jumping off the inside the area into the air extend every penny and. And as us of murder and submersible. Swim platform so that'll lower you into the water or raise your out of the water when you wanna come in announce. Lots in new features. Companies always seem an even just in the last year that we when we came here last year so many new features that looks like companies all is trying to innovate. New things you to bring in the customers and and more thrilled. That's what really sells is new ideas new innovations things that aren't available in the pre owned market. You can't give this in the real market and this is an exciting new product if you want this you're gonna buy a new one. Well thank you so much time for taking us on this tour of the New York so as I said at the top that this just want you guys still have the call weekends anyway through Sunday. Redmond on nine every night and fill five on Sunday and so where can people find taken. You can find tickets online at NY boat show that camera or come down and buy your ticket here. If you enjoy it does little to Ari can come. Down yourself and check out all the votes and if not understand you guys do it shows all over the world. Even if the economy and you aren't. Area there's boats was. Those events on every community is 300 plus votes shows in the United States and get out one near you and see what's what's available there for you to enjoy the boating lifestyle. Thank you so much guys for joining us I hope that this warmed up your day a little back checking out these votes imagining yourself in a swimsuit and knocked on and that's. I think for watching ABC news did I'm Charlie day.

