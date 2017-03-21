Transcript for Investigation continues after 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas

They're ready Alex bread with ABC news here and today we are in Overland Park, Kansas just outside Kansas City it. They could be at the gobs pretty normal beautiful neighborhood here residential area. But something not normal very atypical happened here yesterday afternoon and they're just figuring out. How exactly this all unfolded today now what if of the camera around here and show you what some people are. Coming home to unfortunately. There. You can see. What's left him if you look at the roof right. There the roof of that hope. Rise to real damage we'll keep marketing it to a little bit closer here. Completely completely burned down and you can see what looks. Pretty much to be this skeleton of the home is what you see there. This all unfolding. I yesterday about 330 this after. Thirty this afternoon this is one of about two when he to Holmes that. Was damaged that some of them damaged so severely that authorities say they're completely destroyed. Now what happened was there was a fire. At a building that's under construction an apartment complex on the other side of this home way of the other side. Yesterday. Beautiful day here spring day breezy conditions hot. Win the and officials say that fire at that construction site. Those conditions just helped that fires bread those embers began to hop scotched through the neighborhood here. In 22 homes. Were damaged. By that fire officials say it all happened so quickly completely took off that he was. Difficult for them to get ahold of it Heidi called in firefighters from all across the area to come help in battle. This blaze. It was as you might imagine it was in the middle afternoon a lot of kids are coming home from school parents are at home. Something huge could expect and so people had to scramble we are heard from one person who. Says who's going door to door knocking on homes making sure that everyone who was isn't inside was able. To get out now let me give you limit of a closer look he. Just debris everywhere and these little. Little. Piles of casual of those are. Embarrassed that were sort of flying through the neighborhood in the air. And that's way landing on rooftops in many cases and that's what really got this fire going and at least twenty to you homes here in this neighborhood. Now. Like I said there are people that were going door to door making sure everyone got out and the police here tell us that seems to have worked because. It seems there were no injuries to any of the residents there are three firefighters suffered minor injuries but. Other than that it seems Bruins OK but he you can see this debris could see broken glass everywhere you can see basically inside someone's whole there. And right up there or what's left of that rooftop. Almost nothing. So this is a scary scary Mo. Now investigators have spent most of the day to day about forty of them. Going to each of these sites inspecting them and also. Carefully inspecting in that location where the fire first started that that building that was under construction. Because they're trying to figure out why exactly ignited its blaze. It's gonna be some time before they're able to determine the exact cause of fishes Telus. I'm but they're not ruling anything out at this point. But right now here and Overland Park. Authorities saying they are very very lucky that. No residents were injured here everyone was able to get out safely. Many people coming home to find their homes or houses. Like this of course everyone here grateful that there were no fatalities and they're all okay. That's the latest from right here now Overland Park, Kansas.

